Scoot to it, stop parking problem

EASY PARK: Cr Jess Glasgow is encouraging locals to ride and park in the many scooter and bike spaces around the Noosa region. Caitlin Zerafa

FINDING a park around Noosa has long been a difficult game but one Noosa councillor is working to encourage locals to jump on a scooter, motorcycle or bike and make use of bike spaces around some of the region's busiest places.

In an attempt to tackle the traffic and parking woes around hotspots like Noosa Junction and Sunshine Beach, the council has identified 31 new bike parking spaces as part of the Noosa Transport Strategy.

A frequent scooter rider himself, Cr Jess Glasgow is encouraging people to ditch the car for alternative transport methods.

"Council recognises there is a problem in parking in the Noosa region and wants to encourage people in the 4566/4567 areas to get on a scooter or motorcycle,” Cr Glasgow said.

"We need to be more realistic about riding around Noosa and we want to create somewhere people can just ride up and park close to beach access.”

These new bike parks have been identified at Noosa National Park, Sunshine Beach (near the beach), Noosa Junction and Poinciana Avenue at the loss of two car spaces.

Hastings Street has 66 existing bike spaces but Cr Glasgow said people needed to get on board the idea.

"Look at these free spaces; it's easy to ride and get a park,” he said in the parking bays outside Cafe Le Monde.

As part of the transport plan council are looking to introduce more scooter or motorcycle friendly zones.

"I am really pushing for these motorcycle friendly zones to encourage the 'easibility' of getting around Noosa,” he said.

"Council acknowledged that this (riding) is a growing trend and want to advocate people riding and parking.”

Cr Glasgow said they are looking at different areas for these zones including the "dead space” in the Noosa Surf Club carpark.

"As a rider you can't just park anywhere, so we need to make sure we are parking in places that are within specific zones.”

Noosa Council also plans to create more motorbike parks as part of the plan.