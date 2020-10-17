Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 39-year-old Caloundra man will face court next month on two charges of stalking.
A 39-year-old Caloundra man will face court next month on two charges of stalking.
Crime

Scorned customer allegedly threatened business owners

lucy rutherford
17th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with stalking for racially vilifying business owners and threatening to damage their business, police allege.

Caloundra police officer-in-charge John Mahony said a 39-year-old Caloundra man was arrested and charged with stalking on Wednesday.

‘Foolish’ burglary: Dad cuts boat free with grinder

Taxi driver’s ‘disgraceful’ move after pub pick-up

Senior Sergeant Mahony said Caloundra police started an investigation on Monday after the local business owners made a complaint.

“Police received a complaint from a local retailer regarding (alleged) threats to damage business premises and racial vilification of the business owners,” he said.

Sen-Sgt Mahony said the man was a previous customer of the business.

The man has been charged with two offences of stalking.

He is expected to appear in Caloundra Magistrates Court on November 1.

caloundra magistrates court caloundra police station stalking charges sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

        Premium Content Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

        Crime A music teacher ended up with a man on the bonnet of his car after a heated confrontation at a Sunshine Coast centre went awry.

        Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        Premium Content Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        News Faith Wild is once again 'dancing' with cancer

        Labor debate no-shows reveal reasons for absence

        Premium Content Labor debate no-shows reveal reasons for absence

        Politics Labor candidates missing in action reveal reasons for their absence

        Man charged with rape of Coast woman

        Premium Content Man charged with rape of Coast woman

        Crime A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.