Scott Hillier's weekly fishing report
Fishing

Scott Hillier: Best method to catch Dolphin Fish off Coast

Scott Hillier
28th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Weather and tides

Looks like a great weekend on the way with light to moderate winds forecast and fantastic run in the tide with the building full moon, this should really fire a few fish up.

Species on the chew

Offshore the Dolphin Fish are providing plenty of fun for anglers out around the Government FADS. You can access these marks on the fisheries website. They are definitely worth a look if you are in the area.

BIG CATCH: Deep End Fishing Charters out of Mooloolaba with a Dolphin Fish from the Barwon Banks.
Targeting them

The best method is to get yourself some live yakkas and put them on an unweighted single hook. Then approach the FADs and cast in towards them. You will see the Dolphin Fish in the water. They love a live bait. If not you can try throwing small cubed pilchards into the water get them feeding then cast an unweighted billy tail into the berley or try trolling small pushers around the area.

Other species

Still Good Amberjack in the deeper water and back inshore the open beach gutters are full of whiting at the moment around the low tide in the gutters, live worms best for bait.

