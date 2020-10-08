Menu
Scott Hiller's fishing report
Fishing

Scott Hillier reveals his top jigs to catch cobia

Scott Hiller
8th Oct 2020 8:30 PM
Weather and tides

At the time of writing, conditions were looking good with light to moderate winds forecast, so the boaties should get a chance to sneak offshore, not much run in the tide, the mid morning run in looks ideal to chase a fish.

Species on the chew

Around the inshore wrecks and rubble patches, there are good numbers of amberjack and cobia at the moment and both species can be caught using the same method.

PIC OF THE WEEK: Young Brax Maxwell shows off a lovely whiting he caught holidaying with the family in Noosa Picture: Scott Maxwell
Targeting amberjack and cobia

These fish will school up and the key is for there to be a good amount of bait in the area. Once located one method is to drop metal jigs to the bottom then work them up nice and fast using an erratic action. Also if you can get yourself some live yakkas then send them down on a dropper rig.

Favourite jigs

I like jigs in the 40g to 60g range with bright colours. Also octopus jigs work really well for cobia.

Hot spots

Wide Caloundra, Barwon Banks and The Hards are all producing fish. Areas which have a few wrecks in around 50m of water are also fishing well.

