Scott Hillier’s guide to tuna fishing

Weather and tides

Looks like the boaties will get a chance to sneak out Saturday with better conditions forecast. There is still a good run in the tides now on the back of the full moon. The early morning high looks ideal to chase a few fish.

Species worth chasing

The bait is now starting to show up and with that around our inshore areas big schools of Long Tail and Mac Tuna show up and are great fun on light spin gear.

CATCH OF THE WEEK: Keen young Angler Justyn Kendall shows off a lovely Snapper he caught off Currimundi Reef. Picture: Scott Hillier

Targeting tuna

A good spin reel and rod with 10kg monofilament line is a good starter. Then have a few different sized metal slugs as you want to try and match the hatch which means have your slug the same size as the bait they are feeding on. If you cast into the feeding fish for no bites then downsize your slug. Look for the birds to lead you to the feeding fish, then slowly approach and make a cast into the fish. Wait a couple of seconds then wind with your rod tip down nice and fast back to the boat.

Other species on the move

The open beaches around the bottom of tide in the gutters are holding good numbers of whiting with live worms best for bait.