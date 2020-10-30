Scott Hillier’s top tips how to bag a muddie

Weather and tides

Forecast is for moderate northerlies for the weekend plus the chance of a storm, so rivers and creeks will be the best option. Lovely run in the tide thanks to the full moon on the way.

Species on the move

With the bit of rain mid week the mud crabs have been out in okay numbers during the week and will be worth chasing over thew weekend

PIC OF THE WEEK: Young Koby Thomas spent a few hours around Old Woman Island for these impressive squids. Dinner sorted for sure. Picture: Shane Thomas

Targeting muddies

With the bit of fresh around the mid reaches should be the place to set a pot, with nice tides on the way up on the flats should work well along with any deeper holes you can find. Make sure all your pots and floats are marked correctly as well. Carry a good crab measure with you as there are plenty of undersized and females around at the moment too.

Best baits

They prefer fresh bait. I like to use fish frames but chicken bones are also worth a try. Ensure your baits are fixed at the centre of your pots, and try to change them over daily.

Spots

The Bli Bli stretch through to Coolum Creek, mid reaches of the Noosa River and Pumicestone Passage have been producing a few crackers.