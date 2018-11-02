Scott's a throwback to Noosa Tri start and he's keen to stay

HE'S one of those rare breed who can lay claim to being part of the original Noosa Triathlon field in 1983, alongside 179 other sporting pioneers.

Former Noosa lifeguard Scott Braby was 17 years old when he had a crack in this fledgling swim-cycle-run format, and 36 years later is still lining up for the annual highlight. And now the Noosa Tri raced this Sunday just happens to be the biggest event of its kind in the world.

"Most surf people did swimming and running and as a kid most of us jumped on a bike at some stage, riding all around the place, so living on the Coast and near the water, it was natural progression for many people to have a go,” Braby said. "I was into fitness, predominately surf lifesaving and surfing, and when the opportunity to do the triathlon came about a few of my mates and I decided to have a go.

"We just chucked our boardies on and a singlet, had our sand shoes in the toe-clips and just went for it. It was pretty amateurish.”

"I was a junior back then so there were three mates in the junior competition and we all just jumped in and did it. The event just grew massively from there.”

Scott said with such a massive involvement in modern triathlon for some people, especially the younger racers, it is hard to imagine that triathlon didn't exist as a sport.

"Triathlon was pretty unique back then with the three disciplines. We were involved in them all individually but when the triathlon came about I thought it was a pretty good challenge and I loved every minute of it.”

"It was just an enjoyable sport to be involved in. There were a few elite surf ironman who had a crack at doing triathlon a bit more seriously, with mixed success. There was Guy Andrews and Guy Leech and I trained a raced with both them in the 80s. I think Guy picked up the bike better than Leechy but both were sensational athletes.”

Scott finished 20th in the inaugural event, remembers doing the first three Noosa Triathlons, then had a gap of about nine years before finding his way back to the Noosa Tri and clocking up a further 21 individual events and one team.

"These days my triathlon is confined mostly to the Noosa Tri once a year, or maybe the Mooloolaba one when I can. I have a pretty good bike these days but my first bike was a $50 one from the local shop.”

"I do a bit of fitness training and I am a personal trainer and stuff so I keep reasonably fit but I haven't done a lot of specific triathlon training for this year but I am happy just to go around again. That is the same every year, whether I am fit or not, it is a tradition to compete at Noosa and I just want to be a part of it. I don't do much training in the swim and I am usually in the top three in my age group coming out of the water and then it is all downhill from there.”

"I don't know of too many triathlon events around the world that would have such a spectacular course and it is wonderful to see how many people are out of the course these days. I was involved with Garth Prowd back in surf lifesaving and he was an amazing person who brought about wonderful changes, all very positive changes over time. "

"The attraction and the draw of Noosa is the total event. It is great, I think it is unreal. Whether it is their first Noosa or their 30th, competitors are just ecstatic crossing that finish line in front of their family and friends. It is a wonderful thing to see,” Scott said.