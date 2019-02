PLASTIC Free Noosa and Reef Check Australia will take to the local ocean this Friday to clean up the sea bed and then reveal to the community exactly what dirty secrets are hiding under the waves.

Plastic Free Noosa will also be teaming up with the Noosa Festival of Surfing to lead a beach clean-up as part of Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday.

PFN campaign coordinator Chad Buxton said plastic pollution is a growing threat to the ocean environment, marine life and food chain.

"There is a misconception that all the plastic waste in our oceans is floating on the surface in a great big 'garbage patch,” Mr Buxton said.

"The reality is that most of our plastic waste is suspended in the water or on the ocean floor, out of sight and out of mind, but not free of danger.''

RC's Jodi Salmond said: "We're excited to link up with Plastic Free Noosa not only to clean up our underwater environments but also to educate the local community on plastic waste.

"Most people would be shocked to find out some of the waste that makes its way to our oceans and waterways - and it's something we can all work to change.”

Mr Buxton said he was looking forward to be working alongside the Seabin Project. The innovative Australian invention will be trialled over the next few months in conjunction with the Noosa Marina.

"This will assist in providing more data about what is in our Noosa waterways, which can even be compared with recent trials in Mooloolaba and Western Australia.”

David Turton of the SeaBin Project said this will add to the global data base being compiled by Seabin, which now has documented more than 80,000 items from over 13 countries and 14,000 hours of Seabin operation.