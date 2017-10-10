Scouting out sea adventures

SHIP SHAPE: The five Noosa Sea Scouts are well prepared for life challenges.

FOR adventurous youngsters, being all at sea in Noosa is one of the best ways not to be swamped by the digital age awash with too much screen time.

And five Noosa Sea Scouts have landed in rare waters - earning themselves the movement's highest honour - the Queen's Scout Badge.

According to Scout master and Noosa councillor Brian Stockwell, otherwise known as Coogee, Jordan Bannister, Tom Pearce, Jennifer Allman, Adam Strong and Emily Griffin are the largest contingent in the state in recent months by far to win the award.

"With many parents worried about the impact of long screen time on the developing minds of their children, Scouts offers the best antidote available,” Coogee said.

"Having fun in the outdoors, coupled with learning how to be a good citizen through service, working in teams and developing leadership skills, is at the heart of Scouting.

"Both Tom and Jordan earned national youth competency in both sailing and canoeing, Tom and Adam going on to get a motor boat licence to assist with safety boat duties.

"Not to be outdone, Jennifer and Emily headed under the waves and obtained their PADI scuba diving certificate while Adam gained his competency in both canoeing and abseiling.”

All five have been to camps across Australia and some to New Zealand as part of their journey through Scouts.

"Jordan, for example, did her snowboarding training in New South Wales,” Coogee said.

"All five recipients now hold a senior first aid certificate.”

Coogee said increasingly, the discipline and commitment required to obtain your Queen's Scout is being recognised by other organisations and in the workplace.

Noosa Sea Scouts is offering activities from Cub Scouts to Rover age groups from seven to 18 plus. Email coogee100@gmail.com for more information.