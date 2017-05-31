Scouts happily all at sea with inspirational leader

NOOSA Sea Scouts' longest serving leader Len Barty has seen a lot of changes in his time.

Gone are the days where his favourite cub section would start with dibbing and dobbing, gone are the days where it was just a movement for boys, gone are the khaki uniforms and pointy hats.

But for Polona, as he is known by the kids, the core message hasn't changed - a Scout is friendly, helpful, cheerful, and respectful and Len leads by example.

Len has been presented with his 30-year service award from the Chief Commissioner Darryl Scott.

Group Leader and local councillor Brian Stockwell (Coogee) said Len had been recognised as a doer not a dobber and although well into his 70s, he is not slowing down one bit.

"Rather, his commitment to our local young people and the general running of the group and its popular camp ground has increased,” Coogee said.

"A cub leader since 1986, Len is also active in the fellowship which provides volunteer support to the group.

"In this capacity he recently worked for hundreds of hours to clean up after ex-TC Debbie, taking 25 trips to the green waste dump in his own vehicle.”

Len is looking for others who would like to enjoy a bit of fellowship, a cup of tea and chin wag between light chores around the scout ground. Brian said he doesn't care "whether you're an old geezer with a few skills like himself” or someone just starting out and looking for a bit of voluntary work experience. Polona would also be happy to help your child through his or her scouting journey. Learning skills through outdoor adventure and the fun of canoeing, sailing, hiking, camping and sitting around a fire telling tall tales. There are vacancies for both youth members and leaders at the Sea Scouts who's aim is to help people learn about how to care for the environment, take on the challenge of courageous leadership and considerate of others through community service.

"Our group's purpose is to help youth through showing how to set the sails for a life well lived,” Coogee said. "We aim to achieve this by challenging and supporting young people to explore life and grow through fun and adventure.”

If you would like to know more you can contact Brian on coogee100@gmail.com.