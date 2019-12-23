Menu
The $1winning Santa's Li'l Helper ticket bought in Pomona.
News

Scratch-it buy is the ‘wheel deal’

Peter Gardiner
23rd Dec 2019 2:30 PM
INSTANT wheels - that's the end result of a woman who has just scratched off $10,000 from a Santa's Li'l Helper ticket bought at Pomona News and Casket.

"I'm going to buy a car," the winning woman said.

"It will be so handy to get around and not have to use the bus or train.

"Yesterday it was so hot and I thought to myself 'very soon I will have a car to use'.

"It's just so nice. It's like a dream. I'm going to really enjoy Christmas now."

Newsagency owner Michelle Young said she was thrilled one of her regular customers had become an instant winner.

"I was just so excited for her," she said.

"She's a regular customer and to give away a top prize to someone like that is heartwarming.

"And to do it just before Christmas - she was stoked."

Between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019, there were 118 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $12.14 million in top prizes.

And every month, Scratch eClub's Second Chance Draw gives you another chance to turn your eligible non-winning Instant Scratch-Its into a winner.

instant scratch-its lottery winner pomona
