Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

‘Screams, 6m flames’: Woman killed in house fire

by Shiloh Payne
15th Feb 2020 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DISTRESSED neighbours say they woke to screams and flames jumping up to 6m above the roof line as a fierce fire took hold at a northeastern Brisbane house early today - killing a woman.

Emergency services were called to Lucy St in Albion just after 3.30am this morning where the front of a house was engulfed in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said five crews worked to extinguish the fire but the occupant - a woman - tragically died in the blaze.

One person has died after a fierce house fire at Albion. Photo: Courier Mail
One person has died after a fierce house fire at Albion. Photo: Courier Mail

A fire truck remains at the scene while investigations continue.

Neighbour Sean Kirk said he woke to the sound of screaming coming from the house.

"The flames were about five or six metres above the roofline," he said.

"One truck arrived and then another and then another, it was just chaos."

He said neighbours on the street were incredibly distressed as fire crews worked to contain the blaze and protect neighbouring properties.

The house was gutted. Photo: Shiloh Payne
The house was gutted. Photo: Shiloh Payne

 

The scene of the fatal house fire at Albion. Photo: Shiloh Payne
The scene of the fatal house fire at Albion. Photo: Shiloh Payne

MORE NEWS: 'GUSHING OUT': RESIDENTS FLEE AS DAM BURSTS

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
burn to death fires home destroyed house fire woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why I walked out: Llew O’Brien spills on Nats split

        premium_icon Why I walked out: Llew O’Brien spills on Nats split

        News EXCLUSIVE: Riding to Cape York Peninsula to muster cattle, Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien was happy to be a nobody.

        Surf’s up for Noosa points as world comes calling

        premium_icon Surf’s up for Noosa points as world comes calling

        News Noosa to achieve global surfing status in time for festival of surfing.

        $5m club upgrade ‘challenging’ tradition

        premium_icon $5m club upgrade ‘challenging’ tradition

        News ‘Our new surf club challenges many people’s opinions on what a surf club is...

        Rescue a pet that’s your perfect match

        Rescue a pet that’s your perfect match

        News Pet Adoption Day focus is to match owners with the right pet.