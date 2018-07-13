Toy too much to swallow

This Amethystine python had to get surgery at Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital after swallowing a stuffed children's toy.

AN amethystine python will be feeling more than a tummy-ache for a while after vets removed a stuffed toy cow from its gullet.

The python was brought into Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital last week by handlers from Miss Hiss Reptiles.

After several attempts to get the python to regurgitate the toy using fluid and anti-inflammation therapy, staff had no choice but to operate.

Veterinarian Dr Peter Baratt who performed the survey said it was an interesting thing to come back from holiday for.

"It all went very routinely and the snake is now recovering," he said.

Amethystine pythons, also known as scrub pythons, can grow to more than five metres long.

A mature python such as this one could eat animals as large as wallabies, but Dr Baratt said a stuffed toy is a different story.

"I know of a couple incidents like this. I can remember doing one where a snake striking at a cat swallowed a towel and had to have it removed surgically," he said.