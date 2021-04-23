Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tesla is facing more scrutiny over its Autopilot system following the fatal crash in Texas.
Tesla is facing more scrutiny over its Autopilot system following the fatal crash in Texas.
Motoring

Scrutiny of Tesla grows after apparently driverless fatal crash

23rd Apr 2021 12:02 PM

Tesla came under renewed scrutiny Thursday following a report its cars could be fooled into driving with no one behind the wheel, as two senators demanded a vigorous federal probe of a fatal crash in Texas.

- Also Thursday, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts urged US auto safety regulators to forcefully respond to the Texas crash, noting that Tesla has been "criticized for misrepresenting the capabilities of their vehicles' automated driving and driver assistance systems, giving drivers a false sense of security."

Originally published as Scrutiny of Tesla grows after apparently driverless fatal crash

crash driverless car motoring tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News As you have hopefully seen by now, we are moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Courier-Mail. This will a far better news app experience.

        Noosa News enters exciting new digital future

        Noosa News enters exciting new digital future

        News New digital platform for Noosa News will lead to faster load times

        110+ PHOTOS: All the action from school football finals

        Premium Content 110+ PHOTOS: All the action from school football finals

        Soccer Relive the hard-fought tussles and celebrations from football finals

        Man arrested after alleged attempted rape of Noosa woman

        Premium Content Man arrested after alleged attempted rape of Noosa woman

        Crime A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with the alleged attempted rape of a woman at...