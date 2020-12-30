Menu
The Careri family keen to move to the Coast are Catherine, kids Chet, Millah and Phoenix with dad Dave.
Sea-change switch: NSW family eye idyllic Coast move

Peter Gardiner
30th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
A Griffith-raised "farm boy", who already has a wife and three beautiful kids, is determined to have a better life for his family on the Sunshine Coast.

Dave Careri, 39, is hellbent on becoming one of the many New South Wales sea-changers flocking to a lifestyle he's found nowhere else.

The former telco cable technician who runs his own digital installation business put a call out on social media in Noosa on Tuesday to "test the waters" about his work prospects up.

He said he has been heartened by the response.

"I just want to see what interest there is before we move up here," he said.

"I'm open to anything as long as we can get ourselves up here.

"We've been up and down the Coast from Noosa to all the way through and it's the only place that I've been on holidays that I didn't want to go home from. Every other place I get sick of in about three days."

The Careri kids help dad find potential new customers on social media.
He said his wife Catherine and children Millah, 9, Phoenix, 5, and Chet, 3, were also keen to move.

"We've been all around Australia and we try to get up here twice a year," he said.

They stay with friends who have just moved to Peachester after living in Beerwah.

Mr Careri, who would love to make the move by Easter, said the plan was to rent first and test their sea-change out for a year before selling up.

"We've got a nice house in a nice spot down there, if we did have go earlier it would go in a heartbeat," he said.

"We want to make the move before they reach high school.

He said the kids were bored back home and doing anything such as bowling or going to the movies cost money.

"They're very excited, my kids love the beach," he said.

"We have a lot of friends here and absolutely love the place."

