The “Sky Flyer” stretches 33 metres up into the air. Photo: Supplied
Sea World announces latest attraction

by Brianna Morris-Grant
10th Nov 2018 5:30 PM

SEA WORLD has announced a new attraction it promises is "one of many" to come before the end of the year.

The "Sky Flyer" was unveiled via the Gold Coast Theme Parks Facebook page.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks Chief Operating Officer Bikash Randhawa said the park was excited to announce the new attraction, which will arrive in December.

"The Sky Flyer will provide Sea World guests with breathtaking views of the park and the Gold Coast Broadwater as they soar in a giant swing chair 33 metres above the ground," she said.

"This is the first of a number of exciting announcements coming for Village Roadshow Theme Parks for December and we look forward to sharing more information when available."

