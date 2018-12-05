Seabirds are sitting ducks on the river for craft and tackle

SHOCKING: Goetz von Schweinfurth with the injured pelican he recovered - it's gaping wing wound is too confronting to print.

A WILDLIFE rescuer is calling for the community to join forces to stop the careless and deliberate wounding of local birds in Noosa.

For years, Goetz von Schweinfurth has been patrolling the local hot spots like the river and Noosa Woods collecting injured birds, including pelicans and scrub turkeys, and passing them on to animal care centres.

These include the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Eumundi and the Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue team. He said in some case hoons in tinnies or jet skies on the river were deliberately targeting seabirds like pelicans.

He is incensed at the badly torn wing of one pelican he rescued recently that was a victim of discarded fishing gear.

The bird was collected by the Twinnies and Mr von Schweinfurth said the bird should recover.

"In the last three months 15 seabirds have been rescued on the river just with fishing lines and hooks,” Mr von Schweinfurth said.

He said people are ignoring the special used tackle dispensing bins installed along the river by Noosa Integrated Catchment Association. Mr von Schweinfurth has collected up to 4kg of line and hooks in the mangroves and end of Noosa Woods, and with the Christmas holidays looming, fears the problem is going to become critical.

"Amateur fisherman are totally not interested nor capable of cleaning up their cut and snagged lines,” he said.

Mr von Schweinfurth said another major concern was the many rusting crab traps left in the river "causing serious damage and pollution”.

He said a river island is "being destroyed by illegal vandalism with trees being cut serious rubbish being dumped most weekends”.

"Only last week NICA people again cleaned a lot of it up,” he said

"I call on all groups to work together with our Honourable Member Sandy Bolton MP and the Noosa council to get serious laws and regulation enforced.

"All we are doing is crisis management. I am on the river every day with feeding stations doing rescue and see the real issue.”

He is inviting locals to join him on his daily walks along the river or a boat trip to see "the real issues” that cannot be controlled from bureaucratic office windows.

"I'm a serious wildlife volunteer and call on everyone to get together and make it happen, all animals and their environment are in serious trouble.”