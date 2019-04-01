Seagulls soar a-cross country

Seagulls sports team captains, Alissa and Evie, smiling after the team's win during Sunshine Beach State School's cross-country event.

LAST week marked Sunshine Beach State School's 2019 cross country running event. With families cheering from the side, students competed around some challenging terrain within school grounds. With determination children from Prep to Year 6 excitedly ran and were happy when finally the finish line was in their sight!

Health and Physical Education teacher Cam Porter said cross country running was "a great way to witness a student's physical and mental motivation and to encourage children to identify a challenge a try their best to achieve”.

"The carnival allowed students who have spent many hours training to showcase their talents. It provides an avenue for all children to take part in a challenging activity, which is an exciting culmination for activities undertaken in PE lessons,” he said.

Sunshine Beach parent Bec said it was great to see so many parents and other family members supporting the runners

"Students all looked so happy as they ran around the course. It's the first big event that the Prep classes were involved in and it was fantastic to see how keen they all were!”

Mr Porter congratulated the students on their participation.

"The display of running skill, fitness, self-discipline and resilience was fantastic.

"In addition to providing an opportunity for students to excel, school carnivals are an opportunity to highlight the importance of physical activity and, in particular, the correlation between physical activity and academic achievement,” Mr Porter said.

With all points added, the Seagulls were named as champion house for 2019.