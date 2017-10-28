Seahorse Nippers program wins award

HE DID it. And deservedly so.

Noosa News reported recently Noosa Heads surf lifesaver Steve Mawby was among the finalists for a gong at the QBank Everyday Heroes Awards.

And, as expected, he took out the 'Ownership' award category on behalf of Noosa Surf Club at the presentation event last Friday for "implementing the Seahorse Nippers - a modified nipper program for children with a disability, offered free of charge”.

Mr Mawby said there were three finalists for each category, "and I was just happy to be there”.

"It was a huge surprise when the program was selected,” he said.

While initially reluctant to accept the award Mr Mawby said he stepped up "because its ownership by the whole club makes it easy”.

"In our club everyone owns it,” he said.

"The best thing for me on the day was being in the company of the recipients and hearing their stories.

"When in that company, it's the energy, it's inspiring, positive, encouraging.”

Mr Mawby said the plan is to continue talking at state and national level to push for widespread rollout of the program.

Alan Lander