Sealed with a kiss: First date pash for Bachelor Locky

Bachelor hunk Locklan 'Locky' Gilbert has sealed his first date on the reality show with a kiss.

The 30-year-old adventure guide was spotted enjoying a romantic date on Sydney Harbour with a brunette hopeful vying for his attention on the reality show.

The pair were photographed laying on the deck of luxury superyacht Sir Thomas Sopwith having a picnic before taking a dip where Gilbert presented the mystery female with a rose.

Locky Gilbert pictured on-board the Sir Thomas Sopwith at Rushcutters Bay picking up a brunette contestant for a sailing date on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Matrix

At this point the couple lock lips and kiss, sharing what appeared to be a passionate embrace as they frolicked in the water.

The 72 foot yacht is rented out for private charter at a rate of $1050 per hour or $4200 for four hours.

Former Survivor star Gilbert was earlier this month announced as the new star of the Channel 10 dating show.

At the time, he described himself as "a big teddy bear" who falls in love "pretty quick".

Locky and the mystery woman. Picture: Matrix

"As big as I am, I am like a big teddy bear and I fall in love pretty quick," he said. "If I have that excitement with someone, it is full steam ahead and before you know it I'm in love again."

Gilbert follows a long list of Bachelor hopefuls, including the first ever star of the Australian show, Tim Robards, and fan favourite Matthew Johnson.

On The Bachelorette front, we've seen most recently Angie Kent, as well as Georgia Love, Sam Frost and Sophie Monk in their pursuit of love.

Gilbert has described himself as a “teddy bear”. Picture: Matrix

Production is in full swing on the show around Sydney with the 20 plus females vying for Gilbert's affections.

"I really want to find love," Gilbert said. "I'm pretty content with my life at the moment. I go on crazy adventures, but I'm doing it all by myself. I've got best friends but I want to find that one best friend that I can spend the rest of my life with. This is an amazing opportunity to hopefully find someone special at the end."

The Bachelor 2020 will air later this year.