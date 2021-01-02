Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Search called off for reported missing child

Tom Threadingham
2nd Jan 2021 8:24 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
Update 8.30am Saturday:

Emergency services have called off a search for what appears to be a false report of a missing child.

Queensland Police, lifeguards and a rescue helicopter were involved in a search between 5pm and 7pm Friday after they received reports a child had gone missing in the water at Maroochydore.

The report was from a member of the public who said they saw a child in the water and then lost track of them.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman on Saturday said they had not received any official missing child reports and at this stage the search would not continue.

She said there appears to be no missing child.

Earlier 6pm Friday:

Emergency services have rushed to a Coast beach after a person was believed to have gone missing in the water.

At 5.30pm paramedics, including critical care were standing by where a person was reported missing in waters at a location off the Esplanade at Maroochydore.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a member of the public had reported seeing a child in the water and losing track of them.

QPS and QAS are both on site but yet to confirm any further details of the incident.

 

MORE TO COME

