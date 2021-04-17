Search for armed man after duo critically injured in shooting
Police are hunting for a gunman after a reported double shooting in Caboolture.
A crime scene was established in Lower King St where two men were shot just before 6pm on Saturday.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a man fleeing the scene.
A Queensland Police spokesman said two men had been rushed to hospital in critical conditions.
He would not confirm reports one of the men had died from his injuries.
A large section of the Caboolture street was last night cordoned off and police were searching for an armed man.
Anyone with information is urged to contact triple-0.
