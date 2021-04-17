Menu
Two people have ben rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being shot at a home in Caboolture, north of Brisbane.
Search for armed man after duo critically injured in shooting

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:38 PM
Police are hunting for a gunman after a reported double shooting in Caboolture.

A crime scene was established in Lower King St where two men were shot just before 6pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a man fleeing the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two men had been rushed to hospital in critical conditions.

He would not confirm reports one of the men had died from his injuries.

A large section of the Caboolture street was last night cordoned off and police were searching for an armed man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact triple-0.

