Hikers earlier reported seeing a “confused” elderly man
News

Search for ‘confused’ man spotted near popular waterfall

by Rachael Rosel
15th Apr 2021 5:24 AM
A search continued late Wednesday night for a man believed to be in his 70s who hikers earlier found disoriented at Kondalilla Falls National Park in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Police were last night seeking public assistance after the hikers came across the man about 5.30pm, describing him as looking "confused".

Officers and the dog squad conducted a search between the top waterfall and entrance but were last night unable to find the man.

He is described as Caucasian, around 160cm in height and wearing a grey hat and shorts. Anyone who may have seen him or knows of anyone hiking in the area matching the description is urged to contact police immediately.

