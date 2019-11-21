Menu
Breaking

Search for elderly man missing from bushfire region

by ELISE WILLIAMS
21st Nov 2019 7:57 PM

POLICE have launched a massive search operation for an elderly man missing in the bushfire affected town of Esk.

Emergency services called the large scale land and air search, conducted by police, SES personnel and PolAir for missing 81-year-old Bruce Smith, who was last seen around 1pm Thursday.

Police ask for help to locate missing man, Bruce Smith. Picture: Supplied
Crews are searching bushland around Esk Hampton Rd, in the same region fierce fires continue to burn.

Police hold serious concerns for Mr Smith's safety and wellbeing as he has several medical conditions, as well as partial blindness and some memory impairment.

He is described a caucasian, approximately 170cms tall with a solid build, fair complexion and short grey hair.

Police believe Mr Smith was last seen wearing a cream Akubra hat, a red polo shirt, green khaki shorts and work boots.

The Esk local community are urged to check their properties, yards and sheds and stay alert to any possible sightings of the Mr Smith.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Smith is urged to immediately contact Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QI1902311463

