Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
News

Search for ‘experienced’ walker missing in national park

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jan 2021 8:52 AM
Search efforts have resumed this morning for a woman who has gone missing at Biggenden, west of Maryborough in the North Burnett Region.

It's believed the woman, aged in her 60s, became separated from her two male relatives while the group was walking along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park around 1:30pm.

The two men then raised the alarm at a nearby caravan, triggering a police search of the immediate area.

 

Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.
However, police were unable to locate the woman, who is reportedly an experienced walker.

 

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

