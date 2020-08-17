Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Breaking

Search for hit, run driver after rear-end crash

Stuart Cumming
17th Aug 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One driver has chased another after a crash in Buderim this morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the intersection of Mooloolaba Rd and Golf Links Rd at Buderim at 9.53am.

A police spokesman said it appeared one of the cars involved had not stopped after impact, and the driver of the other car involved chased after it.

One of the drivers, Chetan Khanna, said he was waiting on Mooloolaba Rd to turn left onto Golf Links Rd when a black car had collided with the rear of his car.

Cyclist in hospital after colliding with car

204 people facing Coast courts today

"When I asked him 'are you alright' he said 'sorry mate, my brakes are not working properly'," Mr Khanna said.

Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

He said the man drove away and he followed him down Golf Links Drive where the black car was found abandoned.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

buderim crash golf links road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Lives at risk’: Southeast Qld close to fire disaster

        Premium Content ‘Lives at risk’: Southeast Qld close to fire disaster

        News Southeast Queensland exhausted its entire firefighting roster before last summer even began, according to leaked briefings, with claims it was sheer luck nothing else...

        ‘Absolute madhouse:’ Coast operators full to the brim

        Premium Content ‘Absolute madhouse:’ Coast operators full to the brim

        Travel Business owners in high spirits with visitors flocking to the region

        IN THE RED: $3.8m bridge overspend explained

        Premium Content IN THE RED: $3.8m bridge overspend explained

        Council News Why construction costs blew out for Orealla Cres bridge replacement.

        Tight rental market leaves agents with ‘nothing to give’

        Premium Content Tight rental market leaves agents with ‘nothing to give’

        Property Would-be tenants are being turned away across the Coast.