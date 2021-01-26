Menu
Ten days after he was seen alive, and four days after his car was discovered abandoned, a body has been discovered by searchers.
News

Search for Logan man missing on mountain ends in tragedy

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
26th Jan 2021 1:24 PM
The search for a Logan man last seen on January 16 has ended in tragedy after police discovered the 43-year-old's body at Mount Coot-Tha.

Logan Reserve man Malik Hussain was reported missing on Friday, January 22 after last being seen at his home eight days prior.

Mr Hussain's vehicle was discovered on Monday within The Summit carpark off Sir Samuel Griffith Drive at Mount Coot-Tha, and was understood to have been there since at least 10am on Sunday.

Missing Logan Reserve man Malik Hussain was discovered deceased at Mt Coot-Tha by police and SES volunteers on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied
Missing Logan Reserve man Malik Hussain was discovered deceased at Mt Coot-Tha by police and SES volunteers on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Police and State Emergency Service volunteers spent yesterday and this morning searching for Mr Malik in the bushland.

His family had held grave concerns as they described the disappearance as "out of character".

A police spokeswoman said she was unable to provide any further information on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Mr Hussain's body, such as what time he was found and in what part of the bushland, as it was one of those "sad stories" where they intentionally left out details.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Search for Logan man missing on Mt Coot-Tha ends in tragedy

