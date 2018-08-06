Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate the man and are conducting an extensive search around the area.
News

Frantic search for man seen jumping from bridge

6th Aug 2018 10:35 AM

POLICE are searching for a man who jumped off the bridge connecting Bribie Island to Sandstone Point early this morning.

Officers were called to Bribie Island Rd about 4.15am after a driver reported seeing the man jump off the bridge and into the river.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the man and are conducting an extensive search of the area involving water police officers, divers and a helicopter.

So far police have not been able to locate anyone.

Anyone who may have information which may assist police are being urged to contact them as investigations continue.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

