Search for missing swimmer ends in tragedy
A three-day search for a missing 21-year-old Brisbane man who was swept away off Coolum Beach has ended in tragedy, authorities have confirmed.
A Surf Life Saving Queensland representative said the search and rescue efforts had been called off at 2.15pm on Monday after a body was found.
A member of Sunshine Coast Water Police also confirmed the tragic news.
Girlfriend's anguish for 'one-of-a-kind' partner swept away
The man, Brisbane's Kyle Schroduer, went missing while swimming with friends about 4.30pm on Saturday.
It is believed he had been caught in a rip.
Police divers and helicopters spent the past three days scouring the waters in bid to find him.
On Sunday, Ms Schroduer's girlfriend Samantha Meyers described him as a "one-of-a-kind larrikin".
She said the pair were high school sweethearts who had been together for four years.
More to come.