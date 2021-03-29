Menu
The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has ended in tragedy. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Breaking

Search for missing swimmer ends in tragedy

Natalie Wynne
Matty Holdsworth
and
29th Mar 2021 2:37 PM
A three-day search for a missing 21-year-old Brisbane man who was swept away off Coolum Beach has ended in tragedy, authorities have confirmed.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland representative said the search and rescue efforts had been called off at 2.15pm on Monday after a body was found.

A member of Sunshine Coast Water Police also confirmed the tragic news.

Girlfriend's anguish for 'one-of-a-kind' partner swept away

The man, Brisbane's Kyle Schroduer, went missing while swimming with friends about 4.30pm on Saturday.

It is believed he had been caught in a rip.

Police divers and helicopters spent the past three days scouring the waters in bid to find him.

On Sunday, Ms Schroduer's girlfriend Samantha Meyers described him as a "one-of-a-kind larrikin".

She said the pair were high school sweethearts who had been together for four years.

More to come.

drowning coolum queensland police services search and rescue surf lifesaving queensland surf lifesaving sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

