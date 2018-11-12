Search for mystery boatie 'lost at sea'

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is assisting police with searches.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is assisting police with searches. Sarah Dionysius

QUEENSLAND Police and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue are searching for a boatie reportedly broken down and drifting at sea near Noosa.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called on Sunday by the boatie but have since found no evidence of the boat or passenger.

Surf life savers and the coast guard conducted an over night search, but found no reports of the boat, the spokesman said.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has this afternoon been tasked to assist police with their enquiries.

The QPS spokesman said no one had been reported missing, but enquiries were continuing.

More to come.