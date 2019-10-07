Search is on for kid’s lost glasses

KEEP your eyes peeled for a pair of children’s reading glasses on the beach at Sunrise.

The black Quicksilver glasses have blue on the inside and a young boy is hoping someone has found them.

They were lost Monday morning.

Lily Love contacted Noosa News today hoping someone had spotted the lost glasses.

The young holiday-maker is hoping to have them returned before they leave in a few days.

”He was wearing them while playing with the dogs,” she said.

“I’m assuming they made their way into the water so I’m not holding onto much hope. But you never know.”

Send us a message on Facebook or drop us an email at noosaed@scnews.com.au if you happen to find them.