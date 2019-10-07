Menu
Login
LOST: A pair of black and blue Quicksilver children's glasses.
LOST: A pair of black and blue Quicksilver children's glasses.
News

Search is on for kid’s lost glasses

Michele Sternberg
7th Oct 2019 2:27 PM

KEEP your eyes peeled for a pair of children’s reading glasses on the beach at Sunrise.

The black Quicksilver glasses have blue on the inside and a young boy is hoping someone has found them.

They were lost Monday morning.

Lily Love contacted Noosa News today hoping someone had spotted the lost glasses.

The young holiday-maker is hoping to have them returned before they leave in a few days.

”He was wearing them while playing with the dogs,” she said.

“I’m assuming they made their way into the water so I’m not holding onto much hope. But you never know.”

Send us a message on Facebook or drop us an email at noosaed@scnews.com.au if you happen to find them.

children's reading glasses lost glasses noosa quicksilver sunrise beach
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Classical music to become a Cooroy regular

    Classical music to become a Cooroy regular

    News Cooroy will soon be alive with the sounds of Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart in a series of classical music concerts.

    Pomona club set to bowl over town with new direction

    Pomona club set to bowl over town with new direction

    News Pomona Bowls relaunch aims to save the club

    Kitesurf business in running for gong

    Kitesurf business in running for gong

    News Local business nominated as finalist in the 2019 Queensland Outdoor Recreation...

    Christmas in Cooroy cheer boosted as Santas stroll in to town

    Christmas in Cooroy cheer boosted as Santas stroll in to...

    News Christmas in Cooroy is going to special