Urgent search for missing mother

Felicity Shadbolt went missing after going for a bushwalk.

A SEARCH for a missing bushwalker in Western Australia's Pilbara has resumed with local pony club members joining police and other volunteers looking for Felicity Shadbolt.

The 36-year-old is missing in the Mount Nameless area where she walks regularly. She failed to return from one of those treks on Sunday.

Tom Price and Karratha police are co-ordinating the search with aerial support. Ms Shadbolt is about 150cm tall, of slim build and has blonde hair which is braided in two ponytails.

She is believed to be wearing blue pants and a black T-shirt and is carrying a light blue backpack.

Thunderstorms and lightning put an end the search the day after her disappearance, police reported.

A helicopter had earlier searched from the air with the help of four riders on horseback to sweep the area.

Police and volunteers recommenced the search at 5am on Tuesday, January 15.