Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
News

Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

by Maddy Morwood
28th Mar 2021 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed.

The 21-year-old Brisbane man was swimming with friends when they were caught in a rip off Coolum Beach about 4.30pm.

Water police and helicopters were both involved in the search but called it off at 8pm for the night.

Local lifeguards resumed the search about 5am, with water police joining them about 6am.

Originally published as Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

More Stories

editors picks sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Premium Content Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Property Brisbane house prices have hit a new record, with some suburbs recording 40 per cent growth in just three months. SEARCH YOUR SUBURB

        BINDI'S BABY NEWS: Crowds flock to Australia Zoo

        Premium Content BINDI'S BABY NEWS: Crowds flock to Australia Zoo

        News Well wishers turned out in droves to Australia Zoo. WATCH THE VIDEO

        Sunny reprieve before rain returns to the Coast

        Premium Content Sunny reprieve before rain returns to the Coast

        Weather The sun is back on the Coast after the region copped a drenching

        Games legacy to last long after closing ceremony

        Premium Content Games legacy to last long after closing ceremony

        Opinion The Sunshine Coast has a chance to harness the power of southeast Queensland to...