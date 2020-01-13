Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW RFS helicopter sits on the ground as the sun begins to set behind heavy smoke seen from Casino Airport and NSW RFS Control Centre. Picture: Dylan Robinson/file
NSW RFS helicopter sits on the ground as the sun begins to set behind heavy smoke seen from Casino Airport and NSW RFS Control Centre. Picture: Dylan Robinson/file
News

Search underway for missing Aussie plane

13th Jan 2020 5:28 AM

A search is underway for a light aircraft overdue after leaving the Far North Coast yesterday destined for Queensland.

The single-engine aircraft, with two people on board, left Casino Airport about 2pm (Sunday 13 January 2020), and was due to arrive in Boonah about 3pm (NSW time).

When the plane failed to arrive as planned, and the pilot was unable to be contacted, a search was co-ordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

Two aircraft were deployed by AMSA to the area, with officers from Richmond Police District assisting in a ground search of the plane's last-known location over Tooloom National Park; so far there is no sign of the aircraft.

Those with information about the missing plane are to urged to contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
aircraft flight missing nsw plane queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you know how Murdering Creek Rd got its name?

        premium_icon Do you know how Murdering Creek Rd got its name?

        News Uniting Church in Noosa to mourn Lake Weyba massacre through evocative painting.

        Artists need some inspired help from council

        premium_icon Artists need some inspired help from council

        News Call for Noosa to help artists make a decent living through culture plan

        Measles alert: Carrier visits theme park, shopping centres

        Measles alert: Carrier visits theme park, shopping centres

        Health Measles alert after Movie World, shopping centres visited by carrier

        Holding the line on over the top development

        premium_icon Holding the line on over the top development

        News Councillor keen to see plan preserve Noosa’s long-term gains into the future.