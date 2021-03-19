SEASON PREVIEW: Coast football gears up for big year
New coaches and plenty of player movement are set to create an unpredictable and hotly-contested year of football for the Coast's premier men.
A total of seven new coaches will take the reigns of teams this year, with defending champions Noosa as well as Caloundra, Coolum, Gympie, Woombye, Nambour Yandina and Beerwah Glasshouse getting a refresh to the leadership.
At just 20, Coolum's Zac Woolfield is the youngest of the lot and youngest in Sunshine Coast Football's history.
The premier men's competition will return to 10 teams this year, with Coolum stepping back in after COVID-19 forced them to exit midway through last year's campaign.
Here is a snapshot of what the premier men's season will entail:
DRAW
Weather pending, the football season will kick-off on Saturday with all teams hitting the field at 6pm.
It'll be an 18-round season, with finals set to return after they were scrapped last year due to a COVID-19 condensed season.
In a clash of last year's top two, Noosa will host Beerwah in the opening round.
Meanwhile, Buderim welcome Gympie, Caloundra face off against Kawana, Maroochydore host Nambour Yandina and Coolum travel to take on Woombye.
SEASON SNAPSHOT
NOOSA
Venue: Eenie Creek Road, Sunshine Beach
Coach: Ben Amson
Captain: Luke Becconsall
Key players: Tim Hollingworth, Sam Nickolls, Luke Becconsall and Max Adey
Coach's comment: "We had a very good pre-season. We know we might not be having the success of the last four or five years but I'm optimistic we can reach those heights as it is anyway."
Last year: Premiers
Last silverware: 2020
GYMPIE
Venue: Crescent Road, Gympie
Coach: Justin Kilshaw
Captain: Liam Watson
Key players: Jayden Davey, Sam Watt.
Coach's comment: "Pre-season has gone pretty well. We've had a big turnover of players so we're doing a complete rebuild and we have five or six players making their first grade debut this weekend. It's going to be a work in progress but I'm confident with the work we've done in pre-season that we'll be competitive."
Last year: Sixth
Last silverware: Nil
KAWANA
Venue: Milieu Place, Birtinya
Coach: Brad Lloyd
Captain: Ryan Delahunty
Key players: Harry Turner, Zane Gear
Coach's comment: "I'm hoping for us to improve on last year, we finished eighth. The young players will be much better from last year and I think we'll be extremely competitive and hard to beat at times."
Last year: Eighth
Last silverware: 2019
CALOUNDRA
Venue: Meridan Way, Meridan Plains
Coach: Louis Chaperon
Captain: Matthew Carrick, Marcus Worthington
Key Players: Cody Shulter
Coach's comment: "I'm under no illusion that this season will be challenging, but if we can get to at least top four, then I think that means this will be a season we can be proud of. Giving these younger players a chance to play senior football, where there's a great vibe, a great energy, it's conducive for them to being relaxed while playing and getting good results."
Last year: Seventh
Last silverware: 1995
COOLUM
Venue: David Low Way, Coolum Beach
Coach: Zac Woolfield
Captain: Wayne Short
Key Players: Danny Bailey, Doug brown, Rhys Daniels
Coach's comment: "We lost the team last year, and now it's a massive mix of all sorts of players being pulled back together. We're not expecting that it's going to kick-off straight away, but obviously we're aiming for the top four. We're super confident as a group that we can get that done. Now it's time to put in the hard work."
Last year: Dropped out
Last silverware: 1997
BUDERIM
Venue: Ballinger Road, Buderim
Coach: Damien Waugh
Captain: Jackson Crickmore, Jed Malin
Key players: Ben Parkinson, Dylan Townsend
Coach's comment: "We go into every season thinking we can win it, like everybody else does. I think with the Coast losing some coaches and losing some players leaves this year open, probably more open than it's been in the last few years. Anyone can win it, but we're going into the season trying to win it."
Last year: Fifth
Last silverware: 2010
NAMBOUR YANDINA UNITED
Venue: North St, Yandina
Coach: Kyle Nix
Captain: Brendan Prickett, Korey Nix
Key players: Marco Fichtner, Will Day, Jake Towle.
Coach's comment: "We'd be looking to break that top four and hopefully that top two. I think that'd be the first time the club's done that so that's what we're aiming for."
Last year: Fourth
Last silverware: Nil
WOOMBYE
Venue: Back Woombye Rd, Woombye
Coach: Matthew Park (player/coach)
Captain: Shane Dixson
Key players: Shane Dixson, Matthew Park, Nick Close, Luke Alderson, Jesse Quin
President's comment (Andrew Kinden): "They've had a good pre-season and they've had around about seven games. We're very optimistic and there is a good feel down at the club. We started off before Christmas with 35 coming to training which was unheard of and we've got a squad of 50 senior men (across firsts, seconds, thirds)."
Last year: Wooden spoon - Ninth
Last silverware: 2014 grand final winners
BEERWAH GLASSHOUSE UNITED
Venue: Steve Irwin Way, Glasshouse Mountains
Coach: Ronald Woulfe
Captain: TBA
Key players: Josiah Green, Dylan Moore and Ryan Mawditt
Coach's comment: "Pre-season hasn't been the best obviously with a coach pulling the pin. But, other than that training has been really well and at a pretty high intensity. I reckon the boys will give it a pretty good shot this year considering the circumstances we're in."
Last year: Second
Last silverware: 1996 grand final winners
MAROOCHYDORE
Venue: Maroochydore Rd, Kunda Park
Coach: Garrad Zammit
Captain: TBA
Key players: Michael Holden, Jonathan Tyson, Oliver Patemen and Reef Ellis
Coach's comment: "Pre-season has been a little bit disruptive with a little player movement and weather. Our two senior teams have had a massive transitional change this year. The squads are very young. But for our club, I expect both teams (premier and reserve) to at least make the top four."
Last year: Third
Last silverware: 2017 grand final winners