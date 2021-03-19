SEASON PREVIEW: Coast football gears up for big year

The Sunshine Coast Football season will kick-off this weekend with premier men's teams boasting plenty of changes

New coaches and plenty of player movement are set to create an unpredictable and hotly-contested year of football for the Coast's premier men.

A total of seven new coaches will take the reigns of teams this year, with defending champions Noosa as well as Caloundra, Coolum, Gympie, Woombye, Nambour Yandina and Beerwah Glasshouse getting a refresh to the leadership.

At just 20, Coolum's Zac Woolfield is the youngest of the lot and youngest in Sunshine Coast Football's history.

The premier men's competition will return to 10 teams this year, with Coolum stepping back in after COVID-19 forced them to exit midway through last year's campaign.

Here is a snapshot of what the premier men's season will entail:

DRAW

Weather pending, the football season will kick-off on Saturday with all teams hitting the field at 6pm.

It'll be an 18-round season, with finals set to return after they were scrapped last year due to a COVID-19 condensed season.

In a clash of last year's top two, Noosa will host Beerwah in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Buderim welcome Gympie, Caloundra face off against Kawana, Maroochydore host Nambour Yandina and Coolum travel to take on Woombye.

SEASON SNAPSHOT

Noosa Lions Football Club premier men's team welcomes new coach Ben Amson.

NOOSA

Venue: Eenie Creek Road, Sunshine Beach

Coach: Ben Amson

Captain: Luke Becconsall

Key players: Tim Hollingworth, Sam Nickolls, Luke Becconsall and Max Adey

Coach's comment: "We had a very good pre-season. We know we might not be having the success of the last four or five years but I'm optimistic we can reach those heights as it is anyway."

Last year: Premiers

Last silverware: 2020

Gympie United’s Liam Watson. Picture: Shane Zahner

GYMPIE

Venue: Crescent Road, Gympie

Coach: Justin Kilshaw

Captain: Liam Watson

Key players: Jayden Davey, Sam Watt.

Coach's comment: "Pre-season has gone pretty well. We've had a big turnover of players so we're doing a complete rebuild and we have five or six players making their first grade debut this weekend. It's going to be a work in progress but I'm confident with the work we've done in pre-season that we'll be competitive."

Last year: Sixth

Last silverware: Nil

Kawana's Ryan Delahunty

KAWANA

Venue: Milieu Place, Birtinya

Coach: Brad Lloyd

Captain: Ryan Delahunty

Key players: Harry Turner, Zane Gear

Coach's comment: "I'm hoping for us to improve on last year, we finished eighth. The young players will be much better from last year and I think we'll be extremely competitive and hard to beat at times."

Last year: Eighth

Last silverware: 2019

New Caloundra Eagles coach Louis Chaperon. Picture: Caloundra FC Facebook

CALOUNDRA

Venue: Meridan Way, Meridan Plains

Coach: Louis Chaperon

Captain: Matthew Carrick, Marcus Worthington

Key Players: Cody Shulter

Coach's comment: "I'm under no illusion that this season will be challenging, but if we can get to at least top four, then I think that means this will be a season we can be proud of. Giving these younger players a chance to play senior football, where there's a great vibe, a great energy, it's conducive for them to being relaxed while playing and getting good results."

Last year: Seventh

Last silverware: 1995

Coolum coach Zac Woolfield (centre) with players Doug Brown and Aidan Morris-Bullot.

COOLUM

Venue: David Low Way, Coolum Beach

Coach: Zac Woolfield

Captain: Wayne Short

Key Players: Danny Bailey, Doug brown, Rhys Daniels

Coach's comment: "We lost the team last year, and now it's a massive mix of all sorts of players being pulled back together. We're not expecting that it's going to kick-off straight away, but obviously we're aiming for the top four. We're super confident as a group that we can get that done. Now it's time to put in the hard work."

Last year: Dropped out

Last silverware: 1997

Buderim's Dylan Townsend (right).

BUDERIM

Venue: Ballinger Road, Buderim

Coach: Damien Waugh

Captain: Jackson Crickmore, Jed Malin

Key players: Ben Parkinson, Dylan Townsend

Coach's comment: "We go into every season thinking we can win it, like everybody else does. I think with the Coast losing some coaches and losing some players leaves this year open, probably more open than it's been in the last few years. Anyone can win it, but we're going into the season trying to win it."

Last year: Fifth

Last silverware: 2010

NAMBOUR YANDINA UNITED

Venue: North St, Yandina

Coach: Kyle Nix

Captain: Brendan Prickett, Korey Nix

Key players: Marco Fichtner, Will Day, Jake Towle.

Coach's comment: "We'd be looking to break that top four and hopefully that top two. I think that'd be the first time the club's done that so that's what we're aiming for."

Last year: Fourth

Last silverware: Nil

Woombye's Luke Alderson.

WOOMBYE

Venue: Back Woombye Rd, Woombye

Coach: Matthew Park (player/coach)

Captain: Shane Dixson

Key players: Shane Dixson, Matthew Park, Nick Close, Luke Alderson, Jesse Quin

President's comment (Andrew Kinden): "They've had a good pre-season and they've had around about seven games. We're very optimistic and there is a good feel down at the club. We started off before Christmas with 35 coming to training which was unheard of and we've got a squad of 50 senior men (across firsts, seconds, thirds)."

Last year: Wooden spoon - Ninth

Last silverware: 2014 grand final winners

Beerwah coach Ronald Woulfe.

BEERWAH GLASSHOUSE UNITED

Venue: Steve Irwin Way, Glasshouse Mountains

Coach: Ronald Woulfe

Captain: TBA

Key players: Josiah Green, Dylan Moore and Ryan Mawditt

Coach's comment: "Pre-season hasn't been the best obviously with a coach pulling the pin. But, other than that training has been really well and at a pretty high intensity. I reckon the boys will give it a pretty good shot this year considering the circumstances we're in."

Last year: Second

Last silverware: 1996 grand final winners

Maroochydore’s Reef Ellis.

MAROOCHYDORE

Venue: Maroochydore Rd, Kunda Park

Coach: Garrad Zammit

Captain: TBA

Key players: Michael Holden, Jonathan Tyson, Oliver Patemen and Reef Ellis

Coach's comment: "Pre-season has been a little bit disruptive with a little player movement and weather. Our two senior teams have had a massive transitional change this year. The squads are very young. But for our club, I expect both teams (premier and reserve) to at least make the top four."

Last year: Third

Last silverware: 2017 grand final winners