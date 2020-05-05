Menu
Labor candidate for Noosa Mark Denham
Seasoned campaigner standing for Labor

Peter Gardiner
5th May 2020 6:00 PM
PARAMEDIC Mark Denham who has been a frontline responder in Noosa’s coronavirus pandemic effort is lining up once more to try and improve Labor’s political health at a local level.

Mr Denham, 58, will challenge sitting independent Sandy Bolton and LNP hopeful, accountant James Blevin, for the seat of Noosa at the October 31 election.

He finished behind Ms Bolton and defeated LNP sitting member Glen Elmes in 2017, and also lost out in 2015 when Mr Mr Elmes retained the seat.

“Because of the Palaszczuk Government’s investment in local frontline health services, our area has been well prepared to deal with the COVID-19 health emergency,” Mr Denham said.

“Locally in our region, there has been an extra 1170 nurses and midwives, 360 extra doctors and 909 extra teachers deployed on the frontline since 2015.

“Queensland can’t afford to go back to the bad old days when (now LNP leader) Deb Frecklington was Campbell Newman’s apprentice, and the LNP cut funding, sacked workers and tried to sell assets,” Mr Denham said.

Mr Denham said when the LNP was last in Government it sacked 44 nurses from the Sunshine Coast health services and “our community still remembers when the LNP closed the Tewantin TAFE Campus”.

“Noosa deserve a fighter for this community, and I’m ready to go.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Mark Denham, 58, will join her team to try and retain power in Queensland.

The Premier said Mark Denham had the experience and energy to be a strong voice for his local community.

“We need local champions like Mark so we can keep delivering more jobs, more industries, better frontline services, and the infrastructure Queensland needs for the future,” Premier Palaszczuk said.

She said Mr Denham has served Noosa as a paramedic for more than 30 years, and lobbied for the delivery of the Tewantin Ambulance Station for his community.

He is an active supporter of the Sunshine Coast Autism Support Group, “A Little Sparkles”, and also supports Variety Australia.

Mr Denham said Labor was backing Queensland jobs and is focused on frontline services.

Noosa News

