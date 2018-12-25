Seasoned camper's tradition

CAMPING brings people together from all walks of life, usually with a common interest; a love of the great outdoors and if you come to Noosa, probably fishing too.

Noosa River Holiday Park is a popular place for families, many spending weeks unwinding over the Christmas period.

Several, three generations in, visit the park annually and have formed life-long friends with fellow campers along the way.

Gathering at what they call the "Table of Knowledge” it's these characters of the caravan park who create the laid-back lifestyle this group of friends have come to love.

Whether what they talk about is knowledge or not, it is a place to share stories and a few cold ones.

GENERATIONAL TRADITION: (Seated) Terry McCarthy, Shaylee McCarthy, Peter Rimmer, John Schouw (back) and Graham Lawson with granddaughter Summer at the Table of Knowledge. Caitlin Zerafa

Graham Lawson and his family have been coming from Brisbane for 23 years and now their grandchildren have joined the tradition.

"We decided with five kids it would be a cheap way to holiday, so started off with an old dilapidated caravan.”

They may have upgraded caravans, but the tradition stayed alive and Mr Lawson said some families have been coming for 40 years.

"Some bring their kids up here, literally bring their kids up here,” he said.

"This is the other thing, you walk around here and have look at how many ...grandparents have their grandkids with them and it's just the most wonderful experience for those kids.”

The school teacher said it creates a "really nice” family atmosphere.

"As well as that, the camaraderie and that social interaction.

"The kids are flying around on their bikes. They get barked at by me when they ride through the toilet blocks. I put my best teachers voice on,” he joked.

The Lawson's come twice a year, in June and over summer. The family have stay rain, hail or shine and Mr Lawson said they even braved it when Cycle Oswald visited in 2013.

Another park "celebrity” is Beryl Rae. Records show she has checked in 43 times across the past 27 years.

The quick witted 79-year-old often takes podium position for her fishing haul leaving her camp ground friends both impressed and slightly undermined.

"I love the fishing,” Ms Rea said.

"Yeah she catches more fish than us,” Mr Lawson laughed.

"Beryl the barometer we call her.”

Ms Rea parks her caravan for three months a year, even six-and-a-half years after her husband Syd died.

She believes her family began visiting Munna Point 43 years ago.

"All our family used to come here,” she said.

Mr Lawson and the Table of Knowledge agreed, it's the people, the families and tradition that make their time there so special.