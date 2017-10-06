Second 24-hour servo for Noosaville set to open this month

DOUBLE UP: A 24-hour servo is set to open directly across the road from another 24-hour servo in Noosaville.

DOUBLE UP: A 24-hour servo is set to open directly across the road from another 24-hour servo in Noosaville. Alan Lander

TWO service stations on the same road in Noosaville will open in the space of a year, as another fuel-up and adjoining retail spot plans to open later this month.

The 24-hour servo will be operated by Shell and NightOwl Convenience businesses, currently under construction on Eumundi-Noosa Rd.

Viva Energy announced the new service station would open next month, offering the fuel and convenience store brands.

Viva Energy is the exclusive licensee to the Shell brand in Australia and was launched in 2014.

NightOwl franchisor Adam Adams said he is looking forward to the opening of the service station and retail outlet.

"We look forward to opening our first store with Viva Energy in Noosaville, Queensland, later this year," Mr Adams said.

"Combining convenience and fuel sales is a proven and highly successful model so we are delighted to have signed this deal.

"The opportunity to work with Viva Energy to is a significant step for us and we are confident that we will be offering customers a unique market proposition."

The new service station is located across the road from the 7-Eleven service station and KFC, opened in December last year.

The applications for the service stations to Noosa Council angered the Good Shepherd Lutheran College community, stating the sites were too close to the school and could impact students' health.

Lutheran Church, the owner of the land of 7-Eleven, consented to the application to Noosa Council.

Job applications are open for positions at the Noosaville NightOwl through seek.com.au and nightowl.com.au/careers.