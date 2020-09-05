Second Aussie on lost ship identified

The second Australian man missing after a cargo ship capsized in a wild typhoon off the coast of Japan has been identified.

Nine News reports William Mainprize of NSW and Queensland vet Lukas Orda are the two Australians who were on-board Gulf Livestock 1 when it capsized in the East China Sea on Wednesday and is believed to have sunk.

NSW resident William Mainprize is one of the two Australians still missing after the cargo ship capsized on Wednesday. Picture: Nine News

It comes as a second person has been rescued.

Filipino deckhand Jay-nel Rosals, 30, was reportedly found on a life raft, wearing a life jacket, and waving for help about 2km from a small island called Kodakarajima.

Rescuers also spotted an overturned orange lifeboat about 4km from Kodakarajima but no one else was found.

A lifeboat found in the rescue site of capsized cattle ship Gulf Livestock 1 in the East China Sea. Photo by Japan Coast Guard, 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via Getty Images)

The ship, which was travelling from New Zealand to China, sent a distress call during strong winds and heavy seas from Typhoon Maysak.

There were 43 crew members, including 39 from the Philippines, two from Australia, and two from New Zealand on board and about 6000 cattle.

So far, two crew members have been rescued and one was pronounced dead as of September 4.

Gulf Livestock 1, owned by UAE-based Gulf Navigation, lost engine power before it was hit by a massive wave, according to Chief Officer Sareno Edvarodo, who was the first survivor found on Wednesday.

Edvarodo, a 45-year-old Filipino, remains in hospital.

A life jacket found in the rescue site of capsized cattle ship. (Photo by Japan Coast Guard, 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via Getty Images)

Rescuers in four boats, an aircraft as well as divers joined Friday's search operations.

A bundle of orange rope and a life jacket with the ship's name were also recovered.

Originally published as Second Aussie on lost ship identified

Lukas Orda is other Australian still missing at sea. Picture: Facebook