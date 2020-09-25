Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The home where a man died during an alleged altercation.
The home where a man died during an alleged altercation.
News

Second death in weeks at scene of alleged murder

Jessica Cook
25th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR the residents of Sandrabarbara Dr in Booral, it's been an unsettling few weeks.

The Chronicle understands the alleged murder of a man took place at the same home where a person was found deceased on the driveway last month.

It's also understood the home is rented privately.

Police confirmed the former death was not being treated as suspicious but could not provide further details.

The latter however is subject to a major investigation.

Craig Anthony Leahey faced court on Thursday charged with the murder of Lee Andrew Price.

Police will allege Mr Leahey attended the Booral house and fatally attacked Mr Price in the yard, under the high set home.

Mr Leahey is in custody awaiting a December court date.

More Stories

booral editors picks fccrime fraser coast hervey bay homicide murder
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top-ranking Noosa hostel hits market

        Premium Content Top-ranking Noosa hostel hits market

        Property A unique opportunity to own a national award-winning backpacker hostel is up for grabs after it came onto the market for the first time in a decade.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        ‘See you in court dog’: Man lunges with knife over debt

        Premium Content ‘See you in court dog’: Man lunges with knife over debt

        Crime A man who lunged at someone who owed him money with a knife and slashed car tyres...

        ‘Not f------ around’: Dad jailed for robbery at knifepoint

        Premium Content ‘Not f------ around’: Dad jailed for robbery at knifepoint

        Crime Dad who held up and robbed a teenage worker at knifepoint jailed