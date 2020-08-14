Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics attend to the man on scene last night in North Ward.
Paramedics attend to the man on scene last night in North Ward.
News

Second car involved as man remains critical

by SAM FLANAGAN
14th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Reports suggest the man who was hit by a car in Townsville last night was also struck soon after by a second vehicle.

The incident occurred last night around 8pm on Paxton St in North Ward, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

On arrival paramedics began treating a 20-year-old man for significant head injuries as well as significant lower limb injuries.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said this morning that their initial inquiries suggest a second vehicle hit the man after he had already been struck.

Emergency services on scene in North Ward last night after a man was allegedly hit by two vehicles.
Emergency services on scene in North Ward last night after a man was allegedly hit by two vehicles.

It's believed police have spoken to the drivers of both vehicles and other witnesses as their investigations continue.

The man was transported to the Townsville University Hospital last night where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

If you have any information on the incident contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Second car involved as man remains critical

More Stories

accident hit by car injured townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Premium Content Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Politics The Government has performed a stunning about-face and withdrawn controversial laws that would have jailed journalists reporting on corruption allegations.

        • 14th Aug 2020 10:14 AM
        Pharmacy owner fights $3.3m lawsuit over ‘stolen’ app info

        Premium Content Pharmacy owner fights $3.3m lawsuit over ‘stolen’ app info

        Business A Maroochydore pharmacy owner who is being sued by competitor app creators for...

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Two new cases of coronavirus from Sydney traveller, cargo ship crew

        Looking back on a life in radio and (almost) politics

        Premium Content Looking back on a life in radio and (almost) politics

        Local Faces Coast radio announcer and budding politician Cam Young knows what works in radio...