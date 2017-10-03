25°
Coast 13-year-old hit by car makes astounding recovery

GOOD NEWS: A picture of Kaleb Davis and his father Don Davis taken in June this year, before Kaleb's incident on August 25.
Amber Macpherson
by

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy left in a coma after being hit by a car on Beckmans Rd has shocked his medical team with his recovery and returned home to Noosa on Friday.

While the outlook for Kaleb Davis was uncertain after the incident on August 25, mum Katrina Davis said he's surprised hospital staff with his advancements since waking up a couple of weeks ago.

"He's astounded his medical team with his progress," Mrs Davis said.

"He's still got a bit to do in regards to his speech but he is walking, not very far but he is walking, and he's eating, he's drinking, he's talking.

"They were saying they weren't expecting this from him for at least another six to 12 months.

"His physio team are absolutely shocked."

While the road ahead for Kaleb will be challenging for several months, Mrs Davis said the whole family is thrilled he's coming home much sooner than expected.

"We're very blessed and very lucky," she said.

"He'll have an intense rehab process, he won't be looking to go back to school for about a year.

"We'll be in and out of Brisbane, we're staying at the Ronald McDonald house three days a week for the next little while.

"But we get to go home. We're over the moon."

Mrs Davis set up a GoFundMe page to assist with costs associated with Kaleb's recovery.

She has since closed the account, but said the $2120 raised in four weeks helped keep Kaleb's family by his side during "crucial moments" while he was in hospital. "He went through what was called an 'agitation stage', which he doesn't remember at all, and he wasn't aware of it at the time," Mrs Davis said.

"It's where he's very upset and traumatised, and his body was constantly moving.

"The only thing that calmed him down was our voices. When he heard my voice or his dad's voice he calmed down again.

"(The money raised) helped him to recover at a faster rate having both his parents and siblings close by."

Mrs Davis would like to thank everyone who donated money and supported Kaleb throughout his recovery.

Topics:  beckmans rd hit by car kaleb davis lady cilento children's hopsital noosa recovery

Noosa News

