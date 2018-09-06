Menu
Login
Police examine the scene at the weekend. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Police examine the scene at the weekend. Picture: Darren England/AAP
News

Second man in court over fatal shooting

by Jacob Miley
6th Sep 2018 1:26 PM

A MAN charged with the murder of a Deception Bay man at the weekend has had his case heard in court for the first time.

 

Victim Clinton Pollock
Victim Clinton Pollock

 

Scarborough man Zachary James Hall, 28, did not appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court this morning, where his matter was briefly mentioned.

Hall was remanded in custody and will next have the matter heard for a committal mention on November 6.

Clinton 'Rocky' Pollock was fatally shot in the chest at his home on Thompson St on Sunday night.

Police will allege a group of men visited the property when an altercation ensued.

Co-accused Justin Josh Meale had his matter heard in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Monday.

Meale was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until November 6.

 

The house was locked down on Sunday after the shooting. Picture: Darren England/AAP
The house was locked down on Sunday after the shooting. Picture: Darren England/AAP
court crime deception bay fatal shooting murder police

Top Stories

    Oyster project a key example

    Oyster project a key example

    News Noosa's Bring Back the Fish project proving so far successful in river rejuvenation

    Puppy fun for everyone

    Puppy fun for everyone

    News Four-legged friends and families help a good cause

    Council ready to join in the fun

    Council ready to join in the fun

    News Noosa Council staff will be out to enjoy the show

    Little star set to shine bright

    Little star set to shine bright

    News Five-year-old horse riding sensation ready for the Show

    Local Partners