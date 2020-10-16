A SECOND traveller returning from Africa has tested positive to COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine in Cairns, the state's top doctor confirmed this morning.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said two new cases of coronavirus had been recorded in Queensland overnight.

"One was another miner who was in Cairns in the hotel up there," she said.

She said he was a colleague of a man, aged in his 40s, who tested positive yesterday after returning to Cairns from Uganda, via Dubai and Papua New Guinea.

The Cairns International Airport. Two travellers returning from Uganda have now tested positive to coronavirus in Cairns. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Dr Young said there were multiple miners in the cohort which had returned from Africa and she would not be surprised to see more cases.

"But they're in a very safe place and we'll be able to manage each of them if they develop COVID," she said.

Dr Young said as more Australians came home, there would be more people in hotel quarantine with the virus.

"But we can treat them here in Queensland, we have really good hospitals, we know how to treat COVID-19 effectively," she said.



The new case is set to take the Far North's official tally to 44 cases, including two active cases and 42 recovered cases.

The second case was a returned traveller from the United States in quarantine on the Gold Coast.

Mr Miles said Queensland had now gone 36 days without a case of community transmission.

In a separate case, Queensland Health yesterday added two Cairns restaurants to a public health alert after a woman who tested positive in Melbourne visited the Far North.

Two Cairns flights are also included on the health alert.

Originally published as Second miner returning from Africa tests positive to COVID in Cairns