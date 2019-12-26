Second novel draws on life experience for author

NEW READ: Tewantin author Paul Coghlan with his new book 'Fowl Play'.

TEWANTIN author Paul Coghlan is missing a huge part of his life.

For months he shared the company of the characters from his new book, spending most days with them in his head.

Now that Fowl Play has been published, Mr Coghlan is “walking around in circles in the loungeroom”.

“I really miss them,” he said.

“I had been enjoying their company every day and it was nice to play with words when I would get a good sentence or finish a chapter.

“I guess I will have to come up with a sequel.”

Fowl Play is Paul’s second book and, like his first, it draws on experiences from his life.

He used to be a policeman, worked in government and was also involved in his local community garden in Melbourne.

These three themes comprise the plot of Fowl Play, a cautionary tale centring on a community garden and the forces at play trying to claim the valuable land.

Set in the fictional City of Sofia, the community garden and local council have been targeted by relentless attacks, blackmail and extortion.

“A shadowy figure has set the community of Sofia, its elected government and its beloved community garden against each other,” the book’s summary explains.

“But why? And who can stop this unrelenting assault?”

“Enter a malfunctioning ex-copper, a storm water enthusiast, a wine enriched chook fancier and a garden president prone to catastrophic thinking.

“Will the unlikely friendship between these oddball community gardeners be enough to stem the rising fury? And who or what is behind these attacks?”

Mr Coghlan said the story was a “humorous antidote to the unstoppable march of greed and power against sustainable and connected community”.

After retiring in his 50s, Mr Coghlan volunteered for two years in East Timor and wrote about it in his first book, When You Stop Laughing, Go Home: Impressions of a Young Nation, Timor Leste 2010-2013.

He contributes to the Eureka Street magazine and edited his friend Paul O’Brien’s book Pedals, Paddles and Potholes.

Mr Coghlan described his writing routine as “erratic” and explained how he once wrote an entire chapter on the back of beer coasters at the RSL.

“I let the characters grow. I know where I want to start and finish but everything in the middle is up for grabs,” he said.

Fowl Play, a self-published book, costs $28 and is available at Annie’s Books on Peregian or by contacting the author at coghlanpaul54@gmail.com