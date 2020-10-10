Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The second showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has reportedly been cancelled after the President rejected a virtual format.
The second showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has reportedly been cancelled after the President rejected a virtual format.
Politics

Second presidential debate ‘cancelled’

by Neal Baker
10th Oct 2020 9:19 AM

The second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was reportedly cancelled on Friday night US time after the president vowed he wouldn't take part in a virtual event.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, which organises the showdowns, scrapped the event planned for next Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

President Trump had on Thursday ruled out taking part in a virtual debate - touted as a workaround while he recovers from coronavirus - declaring

 

it "unacceptable" and a "waste of time".

But Mr Trump is planning to take part in rallies and other public events from Saturday after White House doctor Sean Conley yesterday said it was "safe" for the president to do so.

"Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects," Dr Conley wrote in a health update on Thursday.

He added: "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagement at that time."

Originally published as Second presidential debate 'cancelled'

donald trump joe biden us election 2020

Just In

    Two more virus cases in NSW

    Two more virus cases in NSW
    • 10th Oct 2020 10:41 AM
    Nurse worked while infectious

    Nurse worked while infectious
    • 10th Oct 2020 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kyle Sandilands’ cheeky offer for Coast’s nude resort

        Premium Content Kyle Sandilands’ cheeky offer for Coast’s nude resort

        Entertainment Long time radio host Kyle Sandilands responds to rumours he could be the new owner of a Noosa nude resort.

        Master hairdresser realises childhood dream in Noosa

        Premium Content Master hairdresser realises childhood dream in Noosa

        Business Noosa’s newest hairdresser and master colourist has come a long way since nagging...

        ‘No new money’: Agent’s plea for locals to support locals

        Premium Content ‘No new money’: Agent’s plea for locals to support locals

        Travel COVID-19 is threatening to take Cathy Hewett's dream business