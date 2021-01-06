Secret Aussie car to fetch record sum

Incredibly rare version of Australia’s most potent muscle car goes up for sale, approaching the $1m mark at an online auction.

A secret Holden ute built for millionaire enthusiasts is going to auction for an eye-watering price.

Holden Special Vehicles built the ultimate Australian muscle car before the local car industry closed its doors for the last time. Known as the HSV GTS-R W1, the "W1" featured a Corvette-sourced engine with 474kW and 815Nm outputs, supercar-spec Pirelli track tyres, Australian Supashock suspension and many other changes including carbon fibre front guards housing wide matte black wheels.

Lloyds is auctioning a rare HSV GTS-R W1 Maloo.

It was the most powerful car built in Australia, and a fitting farewell to fast Holdens.

Less than 200 examples of the W1 were sold to enthusiasts capable of spending $169,990 plus on-road costs on the sedan. The price of the cars near-doubled overnight, as early adopters looked to make profits of $100,000 or more by selling to folks who missed out on the original production run in 2017.

While the regular GTS-R was offered as a ute (left) or sedan (right), the W1 was only available with four doors. Picture: Supplied

A handful of HSV insiders had an opportunity to buy an even more exclusive car. Kept secret from customers, the public and media, a small run of HSV Maloo utes got the "W1" treatment - everything except a rear spoiler and side sills that don't fit the long-wheelbase ute.

It has the same engine, suspension, and Alcantara-lined cabin of the W1 sedan, and was built with the blessing of HSV by Walkinshaw Performance.

All W1 machines have a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission.

Just four examples of the Maloo GTS-R W1 were officially built and sold for an undisclosed sum.

Now, one is for sale at a public auction.

Finished in "light my fire", the "W1" hero colour used for advertising and marketing material, the rare ute has just 681 kilometres on the odometer.

Bidding for the exclusive machine, available through Lloyds Auctions, has reached $675,000 with 24 days left to bid.

That's more than new European supercars such as the Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari Roma or Porsche 911 Turbo.

A flurry of late bidding activity could make this Maloo Australia's first $1 million ute.

Originally published as Secret Aussie ute to fetch record sum