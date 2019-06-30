Secret Garden to aid drought farms

FUNDRAISER: T he Secret Garden cast and crew Thomas Cowley, Will Law, Olivia Carey-Foster, Bianca Wylie, Oscar Hendry and Ben Robinson.

FUNDRAISER: T he Secret Garden cast and crew Thomas Cowley, Will Law, Olivia Carey-Foster, Bianca Wylie, Oscar Hendry and Ben Robinson. Contributed

AN AUSTRALIAN adaptation of The Secret Garden performed during the recent Anywhere Theatre Festival will make a return to Noosa in August for a special cause.

On August 3, the Red Robin production directed by Helena Wylie will perform two shows at Noosa Arts Theatre to raise money for Drought Angels.

"We are now full-steam ahead to organise the Drought Relief fundraiser," Ms Wylie said.

"All proceeds, 100per cent of ticket sales will go to Drought Angels. There will be a wonderful raffle of dozens of prizes too.

"The Australian theme of the play is so fitting for our farmers who are drought stricken."

The show was well received when it came to Peregian's Veggie Village in May and even won the Anywhere Festival People's Choice Award.

"I am so grateful and proud of all the team who gave so much of their time, talent and courage to make this show the wonderful success it is," Ms Wylie said.

"We all experienced incredible personal growth from the experience."

The story revolves around orphan Mary and is set in 1923 outback Australia, combining nostalgic Australian lifestyles with the indigenous past of the early 20th century.

Friendless and lonely, Mary meets Ben the Aboriginal gardener, a servant from the mission who helps her discover the beauty and healing powers of nature.

Red Robin Entertainment is a new amateur theatre company based on the Sunshine Coast which freely shares the theatre experience with Australian youth.

Tickets can be purchased at Noosa Arts Theatre's website: www.noosaartstheatre.org.au.