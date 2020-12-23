‘Secret Santa’ spreads Christmas cheer by paying off lay-bys

A Secret Santa has struck again spreading Christmas cheer by paying off lay-by balances at BIG W in Nambour.

Several locals took to social media to spread the good news.

One of them was mother-of-two Renee Dodd, she said she couldn't believe it.

"It's so good, especially at this time of year," Ms Dodd said.

"My phone rang this morning, it was BIG W and they said that some random person had paid off my lay-by.

" And I was like, what? nah, you're pulling my chain.

"The woman said no, no I'm serious."

Ms Dodd said the Christmas kindness couldn't have come at a better time.

"I was sitting here last night working out, just counting up what I had and what I could get off and what I needed to get and then I was just like oh well, that makes it easier," she said.

"It was the kids Christmas gifts.

"It never happens, I was stoked, I told my husband and he said how cool is that."

Lily Nortie wrote online, "I'd like to thank the man that just paid the balance of my lay by at Big W."

"You're random act of kindness has made my day and will make my little girl very happy.

"Merry Christmas and thank you so much."

Ms Dodd said it was a good day in Nambour.

"It is awesome that there are still people out there with a heart," Ms Dodd said.

"It makes everything a bit brighter, 2021 is looking good at the moment."