Secret Santa will brighten up year after Tewantin generosity

SECRET HELPERS: Tewantin State School Secret Santa helpers help load up the rally sleigh for the needy. Peter Gardiner

STUDENTS from Tewantin State School loaded up 'Santa's sleigh' on Tuesday in the form of a colourful rally car with the Christmas gifts they have provided for children less fortunate.

The staff and students are spreading some festive cheer to kids in care as part of online charity GIVIT's Biggest Secret Santa campaign.

The gifts were collected two rally cars that featured in this year's Road Boss Rally which supports the charity.

GIVIT is co-ordinating the donation of more than 9500 gifts for the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women to ensure every child in care across the state has an extra gift to open on Christmas morning.

The Tewantin Out of School Hours Care students have worked for two months on their donations.

"We've been donating presents to all the kids and the people less fortunate than us,” Leila said.

She said the presents should make the children happy.

"They'll be able to have lots of fun,” Georgie said.

"They'll feel less forgotten,” Sharn said.

"It's tough not being with your own family at Christmas and kids in care find themselves in this situation for a variety of unfortunate reasons,” GIVIT CEO Juliette Wright said.

"But the Secret Santas of Tewantin State School will make so many children feel special and supported this Christmas.

"The school's community have been so generous in their support.”

The campaign for gift donations continues until December 9 but you can still make a donation at givit.org.au and 100 per cent will go to buying a gift for a child.

GIVIT connects anyone who can give with those in need through its website givit.org.au and there are items being requested on the Sunshine Coast.

"What could be more generous or more in keeping with the Christmas spirit than providing an item that is needed for someone you don't know? By donating to someone on the GIVIT website, you will spread some cheer this Christmas,” Mrs Wright said.

"Currently there are requests for much needed items for people in need the Coast.

"These include a laptop for a high school student without parental support who has big aspirations and a fridge for a mum and her three-year-old who are

using an esky to store perishable food in this hot weather.”

Under GIVIT's strict privacy policy, donors and recipients always remain anonymous to each other, meaning every donation truly is a Secret Santa.